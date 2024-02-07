Microsoft Teams meeting links can now be tiny

Microsoft has announced an upcoming update to Microsoft Teams to introduce shorter and simpler meeting URLs. This change, currently targeting an April 2024 rollout, aims to improve the user experience and streamline meeting invitation sharing.

Here’s what you need to know:

When: Rollout begins in April 2024, encompassing the General Availability and Targeted Release phases.

Rollout begins in April 2024, encompassing the General Availability and Targeted Release phases. Where: This feature will be available across various platforms, including Android, Mac, iOS, Web, Desktop, Teams, and Surface Devices, and across different cloud instances such as GCC, Worldwide (Standard Multi-Tenant), GCC High, and DoD.

This feature will be available across various platforms, including Android, Mac, iOS, Web, Desktop, Teams, and Surface Devices, and across different cloud instances such as GCC, Worldwide (Standard Multi-Tenant), GCC High, and DoD. Why: To make sharing meeting links easier and more efficient, promoting smoother communication and potentially wider meeting participation.

Meeting link sharing is simplified by making them shorter and easier to remember, potentially encouraging broader participation.

It’s interesting to see Microsoft focus on improving user experience through simpler link formats. It’s possible this change could encourage broader meeting participation and simplify communication around them.

Interestingly, shortening meeting links isn’t unique to Teams. To combat phishing attacks and simplify information sharing, Google Calendar introduced similar functionality in 2022, allowing users to customize meeting link lengths.

