Soon, you'd be able to join Microsoft Teams meetings just by scanning a QR code

Starting in April 2024, Microsoft Teams users will have a new, touchless way to join meetings and share content in Teams Rooms. The upcoming update introduces QR code support, allowing users to easily join meetings or start ad-hoc sessions by scanning a code using their mobile camera.

How does it work?

The Teams Room home screen will display a QR code.

Users can scan the QR code with their mobile camera without forwarding the meeting invite to the room calendar.

Upon scanning, users will enter the Teams mobile companion mode, enabling them to participate in the meeting or initiate an ad-hoc session directly from their phone.

The QR code can also cast content from the user’s mobile device to the Teams Room display.

If users don’t have the Teams mobile app installed, they’ll be prompted to download it after scanning the code.

Benefits of the Teams Room QR code feature include seamless and touchless joining, eliminating the need to manually enter meeting details or search for the meeting on the Teams Room console. Additionally, users can quickly initiate ad-hoc meetings or share content without a pre-scheduled invite, enabling spontaneous collaboration.

The feature also provides convenience for guests since users outside the organization can easily join meetings without special access or permission. Finally, IT admins can manage the QR code feature through device settings and the Teams admin center, providing centralized control.

On the other hand, Microsoft Teams for Android will soon get screen recording capability.

The feature, identified by ID 381460, was added to the roadmap on February 6, 2024, and is slated for a General Availability rollout starting in April 2024. It will be available across Microsoft Teams platforms and Surface Devices worldwide, GCC High, and GCC cloud instances.

It will be available on Teams Rooms for Windows and the Teams mobile app for Android and iOS. This feature supports cross-tenant meetings, subject to organizational settings and user policies.