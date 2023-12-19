Android users will soon be able to uninstall apps on a device from their other devices, remotely

When you install an app via Play Store on Android, it suggests if you want to install the same app on your other devices. Now, soon, you will be able to delete the apps from these other devices remotely without even touching them.

The December Google Play Services update contains a new feature, currently not publicly available, that allows users to uninstall apps from connected devices remotely. This functionality is expected to be officially rolled out later but has been enabled by some users through code modifications.

Users can access the feature by navigating to “Manage apps & device” within the Play Store app.

Swiping to the “Manage” section and tapping the current device name reveals a list of connected devices.

Selecting a specific device displays a list of its installed apps.

Users can then choose the app(s) they wish to uninstall and tap the delete icon.

The remote app uninstallation feature is currently being developed and unavailable to all users. This feature will allow users to manage their apps on connected devices without requiring physical access. It will provide functionalities like app selection, sorting by name or size, and multi-platform compatibility.

However, a minor bug currently prevents all installed apps from being displayed. Nevertheless, a fix is anticipated soon, and users will be able to enjoy the full benefits of the feature.