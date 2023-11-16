Google Play Store to get AI-powered FAQ feature

Google plans to incorporate an AI-powered Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) feature into the Play Store for apps and games. From the looks of it, it seems like this feature aims to assist users by providing answers to common queries about the apps or games they are considering installing or have already installed on their Android devices.

A Twitter user discovered this new feature in an APK teardown, which is not publicly available. The latest version of the Play Store, 38.4.12, includes several strings and flags indicating that Google is actively working on implementing this feature.

Google Play Store to show AI generated FAQs for Apps & Games Google added some strings and flags about this in version 38.4.12 of Play Store. Read on my blog – https://t.co/of2pv7usV2#Google #Android #PlayStore pic.twitter.com/BJIYDEVEaC — AssembleDebug (@AssembleDebug) November 16, 2023

After discovering that the APK contained phrases like “Created by AI” and “Get frequently asked questions answered by Google AI,” the plans were revealed. It was evident from the specific mentions of “App FAQs” and “Game FAQs” that these FAQs would be accessible from the details page of each app or game.

For those wondering how it works, the AI-powered FAQ feature will work by analyzing user reviews and other data to identify common questions about apps and games. Google AI will then generate answers to these questions, displayed in the app or game’s details page.

I like this feature because users can now easily access FAQs without searching for them online or in app descriptions.