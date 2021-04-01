Hit indie title Among Us gets its latest map, The Airship, in an update today.

After a lot of teasing and updates throughout the development of the map, we finally have the fourth and biggest map added to Among Us.

This new map comes alongside a whole host of new updates to the game, including a bundle of new hat cosmetics and a slew of new tasks for you to get murdered while trying to complete.

While this update had always been planned, the huge increase in the popularity of the game had the developers addressing newfound problems and dealing with the massive audience before they could get around to finally releasing this update.

With two new programmers having been hired, there’s a lot planned for Among Us’ future, including a whole art style revamp for cleaner lines and animation, larger lobby sizes, and more frequent transparent updates from InnerSloth themselves.