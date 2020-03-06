Amnesia: Rebirth, a brand new ‘pitiless horror’ game set in the same world as Amnesia: The Dark Descent, is officially scheduled to launch later this year.

The game follows Tasi Trianon as she retraces her steps, trying to pull together the fragments of a shattered past while navigating through devastation and despair, personal terror and pain, and the limits of human resilience.

Thomas Grip, Creative Director at Frictional Games, describes Amnesia: Rebirth as “A new protagonist, a new setting, a new story, but built on what we learned from the original game. No gimmicks. No inventing something completely new. This is Amnesia.”

Grip promises that Amnesia: Rebirth won’t be a “carnival attraction of jumpscares” but rather “an emotionally harrowing journey – something different, something less predictable. It will test you in ways you haven’t experienced before, and will make you think about the things that really scare you.”

“When Amnesia: The Dark Descent came out, we loved to hear the player feedback that said people couldn’t get through the game because they were too scared to continue. But, these days, simple horror isn’t enough. We want to take you beyond horror and out the other side — and see whether you’ll stand the weight of what we put you through.”

You can’t let out a breath. The creature is only inches away. Its sole purpose – to feed off your terror. And so you crouch in the dark, trying to stop the fear rising, trying to silence what lies within you. “I know you. I know what you’re capable of.” In Amnesia: Rebirth, you are Tasi Trianon, waking up deep in the desert of Algeria. Days have passed. Where have you been? What did you do? Where are the others? Retrace your journey, pull together the fragments of your shattered past; it is your only chance to survive the pitiless horror that threatens to devour you. “Do not allow yourself anger, do not allow yourself to fear.” Time is against you. Step into Tasi’s shoes and guide her through her personal terror and pain. While you struggle to make your way through a desolate landscape, you must also struggle with your own hopes, fears, and bitter regrets. And still you must continue, step by step, knowing that if you fail you will lose everything. First-person narrative horror experience.

Explore environments and uncover their histories.

Overcome puzzles that stand in your way.

Carefully manage your limited resources, both physical and mental.

Encounter horrific creatures and use your wits and understanding of the world to escape them.

Amnesia: Rebirth is set to continue the Amnesia series’ descent into darkness in Autumn 2020, releasing on PC and PlayStation 4. You can wishlist it on Steam here.