Report: Amazon to invest $2 billion in Indian mobile operator Bharti Airtel

Today, Reuters reported that Amazon is in discussions to invest $2 billion in Indian mobile operator Bharti Airtel. Airtel is the second largest network in India after Reliance Jio with more than 280 million subscribers.

In April, Facebook announced that it has made an investment in Indian mobile operator Reliance Jio. Facebook invested $5.7 billion for a 9.99% stake in Reliance Jio. Last month, there was a report that Microsoft is planning to invest $2 billion for about 4% stake in Jio. Following Facebook’s investment last month in Jio, several other leading investment firms including KKR & Co., Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners and General Atlantic also made similar investments in Jio.

Source: Reuters