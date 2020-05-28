Report: Microsoft to invest $2 billion in Reliance Jio in India

Last month, Facebook announced that it has made an investment in Reliance Jio in India. Facebook actually invested $5.7 billion for a 9.99% stake in Reliance Jio. Today, a new report emerged online claiming that Microsoft is planning to invest $2 billion in Facebook for about 4% stake in Jio. Following Facebook’s investment last month, several other leading investment firms including KKR & Co., Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners and General Atlantic have made similar investments in Jio.

Last yea, Reliance Jio and Microsoft entered into a long-term alliance to accelerate India’s digital transformation. Both the companies are now helping Indian organizations build digital capabilities with tools and platforms. This partnership involves Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure and Microsoft AI.

Source: Livemint