Amazon to hold second Prime Day-like exclusive sale event on October 11, 12

After months of rumors, the second Prime event we’ve been waiting for will finally happen. The exclusive sale called “Prime Early Access Sale” will be from October 11 (3 AM ET / 12 AM PT) to 12 across 15 countries, including the US, the UK, Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Turkey.

The event is expected to work just like the regular Prime Day, though it could be a good opportunity for those planning to get their holiday shopping a bit earlier than usual. There is still no set of details released by Amazon, such as the offers that would be made. Nonetheless, knowing how Amazon holds its big sales events, we can expect the event to cover the usual shopping categories like electronics, home, Amazon devices, and more. Apart from that, Amazon will introduce its new “most popular and giftable items” list consisting of 100 items on sale, giving customers more insights on what deals to get during the event.

“We are so excited to help Prime members kick off the holiday season with Amazon’s new Prime Early Access Sale—an exclusive opportunity for members to get deep discounts on top brands we know they are looking for this time of year,” said Amazon Prime Vice President Jamil Ghani in a press release.

Some of the brands that are expected to participate in the sales event include Lego, Adidas, KitchenAid, Samsung, Peloton, New Balance, Philips Sonicare, and iRobot. We’ll keep you posted as we gather more information about Prime Early Access Sale. We will also share some of the best deals to snatch (especially Microsoft products!) once the event goes live.