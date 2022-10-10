Microsoft Fall 2022 device revelation rumors

Microsoft’s Surface event is on October 12, and as the day goes closer, more fans are getting more curious about the possible devices that will be unveiled by the tech giant. As of now, word has it that Microsoft will give us a Surface Pro 9, a Surface Laptop 5, and a new Surface Studio desktop.

Surface Pro 9 is one of the biggest items expected to arrive at the event after being spotted in a published FCC document. According to WinFuture, it will be offered in Intel 12th Generation Core i5 or Core i7 U-series processor options, with choices for 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB RAM and 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage. Zac Bowden of Windows Central also shared that Surface Pro 9 will be available in both ARM and Intel configurations, with the former having SKUs with 5G connectivity and being powered by a custom Snapdragon 8cx Gen3 SoC. It is also rumored that the device could get a 2880 x 1920 display and will be offered in Black, Forest, Graphite, Platinum, and Sapphire colors.

On the other hand, according to reports, the Surface Laptop 5 will be offered in Core i5-1235U and Core i7-1255U processor versions. Aside from that, there are claims that the device will also be in two size variations: 13 and 15 inches. Its other sections are not expected to differ greatly from the Surface Laptop 4, specifically in terms of SSD storage and memory configuration options. Nonetheless, we can expect a better LPDDR5x memory, a good improvement from the current LPDDR4x in Surface Laptop 4. It is further rumored to have the same 2496 x 1664 resolution and bezel measurements as the Surface 4 and will be powered by integrated Intel Xe graphics and a 12th Generation CPU (Intel EVO). We heard the Surface Laptop 5 will also come with a full HD 1080p resolution for its camera (from the current 720p) and a 120Hz display, but no other signs and proofs can back up the claims.

Surface Studio 3 (rumored to be named “Surface Studio 2 Plus”) is also highly anticipated to be announced at the event, especially after an FCC document was spotted describing an “All-in-one Desktop Computer” earlier in 2022. And given that Surface Studio 2 was released four years ago, it is probably the best time to offer a new one. Unfortunately, the news about Surface Studio 3 sounds a bit depressing. According to another report from Bowden, it will just be powered with an Intel Core i7-11370H CPU and an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU. The components are the most advanced in today’s standard, but they can do a decent job, especially the GPU, which is still technically new. Other things to expect from it are 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, a 60Hz display, and three USB-C ports.

We’ll see how accurate these details are on Wednesday, so watch Microsoft’s Fall 2022 live broadcast at 10AM ET / 7AM PT via its event website.