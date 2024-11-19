aicut Review - All You Need To Know

This aicut review explores the app in detail to help you decide if it’s the perfect faceless video creation tool for your social media needs.

I’ve tested aicut with real-world projects to see if it’s suitable for automated social media video creation and posting. Here’s what I found out!

What Is aicut?

aicut is a generative AI software that takes PDFs and text prompts as inputs and produces funny brainrot videos for social media. It adds AI-generated voiceovers, background videos, visualizations, and more. Moreover, it allows you to fully automate YouTube Shorts and AI TikTok video production and posting so you can focus on other stuff.

Whether it’s Reddit posts, brainrot videos, or automated social media content, aicut makes video creation seamless. While results may vary in unique cases, AI is constantly improving. Read on to discover whether it can elevate your content game!

Features

Let me introduce you to the most important features of aicut Pro below:

Faceless Video Maker

Its faceless video generation module allows you to produce engaging social media reels without using your own face. Instead, you can use interesting video backgrounds to keep the audience’s eyes focused on the content. Besides background visualizations, you can also include AI voiceovers, background music, and captions.

When I was writing this aicut review, it offered to create the following types of faceless TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram shorts:

AI Image Story: This is a template-based approach to create videos based on a still image background, video text, caption, custom music, and AI speech-to-text.

Fake Text Story: You can use this template for Instagram and TikTok videos based on fake or real-world funny text messaging. You can use the Generate Script tool to create imaginary conversations if you don’t have any scripts.

Reddit Story: If you wish to create engaging social media videos from over-the-top or often bizarre Reddit stories along with AI voice narration, attention-grabbing video backgrounds, subtitles, and more.

Unfortunately, in the Free and Creator tiers, you won’t find any option to upload custom audio, background video, or voiceovers. However, if you try out the trial of revid.ai or even subscribe for the basic tier, Hobby, you can upload custom faceless video content from local storage.

As a bonus, aicut Pro also offers the following generative AI tools for free to all users:

Free Faceless Niche Ideas Generation App: It creates high-quality AI prompts for faceless video generation instructions. So, you can churn out dozens of videos in a day without investing time and resources in a scriptwriter. It produces ideas for Digital Nomad Lifestyle, Eco-Friendly Hacks, Pet Care Tips, Urban Gardening, and more.

Idea creation AI

Free Fake Text Message Creation Tool: You can create imaginary WhatsApp, iMessage, Instagram, and Messenger chat screenshots using this app. It also allows you to add generative AI images as profile pictures.

Generative text message AI

PDF to Brainrot AI

The PDF to Brainrot AI module allows you to create addictive, chaotic, or humorous short video clips for social media platforms. It comes with a truly user-friendly interface. You only need to upload the source PDF document with the designated button.

The template, by default, uses the Minecraft video background, Classic Caption, and OpenAI Narrator. However, you can customize these elements to suit your personal or brand preferences.

The module is suitable for true brainrot videos for social media. Still, you can’t adjust it for learning purposes that popularized the concept in the first place.

Contrarily, PDF To Brainrot AI offers more features, like the freedom to choose from Brainrots, Quizzes, and Raw videos. Also, the latter has more student-friendly background videos compared to aicut Pro.

AI-Generated Video Backgrounds

By default, aicut Pro comes with the green screen, waves, tunnel, Minecraft, and Subway Surfer background visualizations as the templates. If you need a custom generative AI video that matches the content of your video script, you can use the Captivating Background Video tool.

Once you copy and paste the content of your video, it analyzes the text and shows a variety of AI prompt templates. For example, you can choose from prompts like History, Life Pro Tip, Fun Facts, Bed Time Story, Scary Story, Funny Story, etc. The AI processes the prompts and generates a unique background video in a few minutes.

Channel Automation

If you’re too busy to regularly post content from your TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram accounts, the aicut Pro Automate tool will come to your rescue. It allows you to schedule AI Image Stories, Fake Text Stories, Reddit Stories, PDF to Brainrot, and Captive Background videos in a few clicks for multiple days.

Also, you can choose the time of the day for video posting. The automated tool creates the clip from a template or custom prompt you select. The prompt templates have genres, like Philosophy, Funny Story, Motivational, Scary Story, etc.

The user interface has the usual features, like the option to add faceless video scripts, background visualizations, music, closed captions, and AI narration.

It automatically creates video titles of standard length for TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. Moreover, you can see a preview of the actual video that the tool will post at a later date and time.

How To Use aicut

Here’s how to get started with the app:

Creating a PDF Brainrot in aicut

Log in to aicut Pro using your Google Account as a free trial user. Click on the PDF to Brainrot option in the left-side navigation panel.

Select the Upload PDF button on the right side and select the source PDF document. Go to the BG tab to select the video that’ll play in the background. If you’d like to use a custom visualization, choose the Green Screen style.

Navigate to the Caption menu to choose the subtitle style you’d like to use in the brainrot video.

If you want to add AI narration, go to the Voice tab and choose one speech-to-text style, like Echo Young Male.

Click on the Music tab and choose a background score from a list of 16 options.

Hit the Buy new tokens button at the bottom of the app to get enough credits for one video. Click on the Turn text into Brainrot button to generate the faceless video.

The tool will email you the content when ready.

Setting Up Social Media Automation in aicut

Go to the Automate screen and click on the Create New Campaign button.

On the campaign window, set up the following items for content production and posting purposes: Name: Type in a name for the campaign.

Type in a name for the campaign. Idea: Choose from default AI prompts, like History , Life Pro Tip , Motivational , Func Facts , etc.

Choose from default AI prompts, like , , , , etc. Custom Prompt: If you don’t like the default ideas, type in your prompt in the text box.

If you don’t like the default ideas, type in your prompt in the text box. Status: Set it to Active to post it automatically.

Set it to Active to post it automatically. Post Frequency: Select one option, like 1 post per day.

Select one option, like 1 post per day. Post Time: Choose a video publishing time.

Choose a video publishing time. TikTok Settings: Use it to configure your TikTok account.

Use it to configure your TikTok account. YouTube Settings: It allows you to integrate YouTube with aicut Pro.

Finally, hit the Create Campaign button to start the automated workflow.

Pricing

Here are all the subscription tiers for aicut Pro:

Free Creator Automate $0/month $15.99/month $39.99/month Pay-as-you-go video tokens cost 0.6$/ token. 30 free video tokens 60 free video tokens No custom background videos Custom background videos are allowed Custom background videos are allowed Multiple closed captions All closed captions All closed captions Various image styles All image styles All image styles Watermarked videos No watermark No watermark Automated creation and posting are unavailable Automated creation and posting are unavailable Automated creation and posting allowed

Sadly, the free trial doesn’t allow you to create a video to test the app before buying. Contrarily, Invideo AI allows you to produce 10 mins of brainrot videos per week in the free trial.

aicut Review – Verdict

Overall, aicut Pro is suitable for affordable social media video generation. However, be mindful that some social media platforms might ban your account if you use this tool without warming up a new account. Moreover, it’s unfortunate that the free version is so restrictive.

Would you like to try aicut Pro? Do you know of a better alternative for PDF to brainrot generation? Reply in the comment box below.