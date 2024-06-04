After Dream Tracks, YouTube now testing out Dream Screen, AI green screen backgrounds

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

YouTube is set to launch yet another AI-powered feature called Dream Screen, a so-called “AI-generated green screen image background.” The premise is simple: you can write whatever prompts you want for the background, and the AI will generate it for your Shorts video.

The Google-owned platform had initially launched the feature months ago. But, according to an update on its experimental page, Dream Screen is now rolling out to more Shorts creators.

“This experiment is rolling out to a small number of Shorts creators at first, but we’ll keep everyone updated on our plans to roll the feature out to more creators later this year,” the video-sharing platform says.

We’re not able to try it out ourselves for now as it’s rolling out slowly for Shorts creators, but once we do, we’ll keep you updated.

YouTube Shorts is a TikTok-like vertical video format launched a few years back to challenge the Chinese-owned platform. It now has over 70 billion daily views from 2 billion signed-in users, although you can still watch Shorts without signing in.

Just like Google, YouTube is betting big on AI. Earlier this year, the platform started testing a Gemini-powered chatbot that could answer your questions about videos that you’re watching. YouTube Premium members on Android in the US can try it out for now, but we expect an even wider rollout any time soon.

And it seems like YouTube will only be getting more popular than ever, especially with the additions of a lot of AI features here and there. According to a recent Nielsen report, YouTube is now “the second most-watched media distributor overall” on TV by 9.6% share after Disney (11.5%).