Nintendo has announced that Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp has been delayed until sometime in the spring of 2022.

“Hello, troops! Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was set to launch on 12/3, will now release for Nintendo Switch in spring 2022,” Nintendo of America declared in an announcement on Twitter.

According to delay, the reason for this delay is because “the game just needs a little more time for fine tuning,” before release, so hopefully this delay of a few months will give the development team all the time they need.

First announced at this year’s all digital E3, Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp is a remake of, as you might assume, the classic Game Boy Advance turn-based strategy games Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising which have been “fully rebuilt from the ground up for Nintendo Switch.”

Closing the announcement, Nintendo said that “you’ll be battling with Andy & friends soon! Thanks for your patience.”