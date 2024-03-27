Adobe reveals solutions to automate workflows and personalize content at scale via genAI

Adobe announced a series of new features focused on improving content supply chain efficiency through generative AI. This comes after Adobe and Microsoft partnered to streamline marketing workflows with AI integration.

Content supply chains, which encompass the processes of creating and delivering marketing content and personalized experiences, often suffer from inefficiency and disconnected workflows. To address this, Adobe introduced Adobe GenStudio, a solution leveraging generative AI to streamline content planning, creation, management, activation, and measurement.

The world’s leading brands and agencies are partnering with Adobe to accelerate their content supply chain as they deliver on a mandate to drive greater efficiency in their organizations. Adobe is uniquely positioned to combine best-in-class applications across Adobe Experience Cloud and Adobe Creative Cloud with generative AI natively integrated for teams to boost productivity and deliver personalization at scale.

Said Eric Hall, chief marketing officer of Adobe Experience Cloud.

Key highlights of the announcement include:

Introduction of Adobe GenStudio: This new offering utilizes generative AI to streamline the entire content lifecycle.

This new offering utilizes generative AI to streamline the entire content lifecycle. Workflow and Planning: New features within Workfront Planning and Frame.io provide a unified view of marketing activities and help in collaboration across teams.

New features within Workfront Planning and Frame.io provide a unified view of marketing activities and help in collaboration across teams. Creation and Production: Customizable AI models in Firefly and Object Composites within Creative Cloud help creative teams generate personalized content variations.

Customizable AI models in Firefly and Object Composites within Creative Cloud help creative teams generate personalized content variations. Asset Management: AEM Assets content hub simplifies the distribution and collaboration of brand-controlled assets.

AEM Assets content hub simplifies the distribution and collaboration of brand-controlled assets. Delivery and Activation: AEM Sites variant generation and Journey Optimizer email generation automatically create personalized marketing copy and emails.

AEM Sites variant generation and Journey Optimizer email generation automatically create personalized marketing copy and emails. Reporting and Insights: Adobe Content Analytics delivers insights into the performance of AI-generated content.

These changes allow brands to automate workflows, personalize content, and optimize content delivery, ultimately transforming the content supply chain and potentially driving business growth.

