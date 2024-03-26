Adobe, Microsoft partner to streamline marketing workflows with AI integration

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft and Adobe announced a partnership today at Adobe Summit aimed at breaking down marketing workflow silos. The integration brings Adobe Experience Cloud insights and workflows directly into Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365, empowering marketers with data-driven content creation and streamlined collaboration.

“Marketers face an ever-increasing demand for personalized content across a multitude of channels,” said Amit Ahuja, Adobe’s Digital Experience Business SVP. “This partnership uniquely positions marketing teams to streamline planning, collaboration, creation, and campaign execution directly within their existing Microsoft applications.”

Data-Driven Efficiency

Adobe Experience Cloud applications and Microsoft Dynamics 365 insights will now reside within Copilot for Microsoft 365. This grants marketers in-context brief creation, campaign metrics insights, and content generation capabilities within tools like Outlook, Teams, and Word.

“Our shared goal is to empower marketers to focus on crafting impactful campaigns and enhancing customer experiences,” said Jared Spataro, Microsoft’s Corporate VP for AI at Work. “This integration delivers on that goal, helping marketers optimize their efforts and deliver exceptional results.”

Addressing Marketing Workflow Challenges

The partnership aims to counter the fragmentation of marketer workflows caused by specialized tools and siloed data. A recent Microsoft survey highlights this, with 43% of marketing professionals citing disruptive context switching between applications as a creativity killer.

Key Integration Features

Insights at Hand:

Copilot for Microsoft 365 will surface data from Adobe Customer Journey Analytics and Adobe Workfront, providing insights in Outlook, Teams, and Word. Contextual Creation: Marketers can generate campaign briefs, presentations, and website copy with data-backed insights, without leaving their workflow. Adobe Firefly and Adobe Experience Manager Sites integration enables AI-powered image and text generation.

Marketers can generate campaign briefs, presentations, and website copy with data-backed insights, without leaving their workflow. Adobe Firefly and Adobe Experience Manager Sites integration enables AI-powered image and text generation. Proactive Notifications: Notifications powered by Adobe Workfront will keep project stakeholders informed of feedback, approvals, and deadline shifts, enhancing project management.

You can learn more about this announcement here.