AdDuplex has released the numbers for September 2020, giving us details about the market share of different Windows 10 versions. According to the stats, Windows 10 May 2020 Update is now installed on over one-third of the computers.

As you can see in the above image, Windows 10 v1909 now hold 34.5% of the market. This is followed by Windows 10 May 2020 Update that went up to 33.7% from 24.1% last month. Windows 10 May 2019 Update has dropped down to 33.5% and 0.5% of the users are on Windows 10 Insider builds.

It’s worth noting that the AdDuplex data is based on close to 150,000 PCs running UWP store apps, therefore, it cannot paint the whole picture.