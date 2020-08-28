AdDuplex has released the numbers for August 2020, giving us details about the market share of different Windows 10 versions. According to the stats, Windows 10 v1909 has become the most popular version of Windows.

As you can see in the above image, Windows 10 v1909 and Windows 10 v1903 now hold 35.5% of the market. This is followed by Windows 10 May 2020 Update that went up to 24.1% from 11% last month.

It’s worth noting that the AdDuplex data is based on close to 150,000 PCs running UWP store apps, therefore, it cannot paint the whole picture.