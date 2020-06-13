As Samsung’s August Unpacked event nears, the leaks have pilled up, and today we have news of a new colour option for the Note20+/Ultra.

We have earlier heard that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note20 in three different colour options — Gray, Green, and Copper. The Samsung Galaxy Note20+/Ultra, on the other hand, was said to be available in only two colour options — Black, and Copper.

Now Ishan Agarwal revealed an additional colour option for the Samsung Galaxy Note20+/Ultra – white.

It's true: Black, Grey & Copper colour options for the #Samsung #GalaxyZFlip 5G. Note20 5G: Grey, Green & Copper Note20+ / Ultra 5G: Copper, White & Black Note: There may be more colour options but these, I can confirm. #GalaxyNote20 #GalaxyNote20Series #GalaxyNote20Plus https://t.co/R1BvAhlkRo — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) June 13, 2020

Ishan also revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will also be available in Black, Grey and Copper.

Samsung’s upcoming flagship, Galaxy Note20 series is going to be the company’s second as well as the last flagship offering in 2020.

Galaxy Note 20 Plus is slightly bigger than the Note 20 and also larger than the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+/Ultra, as expected. Another difference between the two is the refresh rates — Note20+ will feature a 120Hz LTPO display, while the Note20 will settle on a display that has a refresh rate of 60Hz. The thickness, however, is expected to be the same. Both Note20 and Note20 will feature a punch hole camera on the front, as against the under-display camera that many predicted.

The Note20 series is also rumoured to ditch the 100x zoom of Galaxy S20 Ultra, a feature that had every tech enthusiast hyped, though it later turned out to be pretty much useless. Rumour also has it that the Note20 series could be the first smartphone to use Qualcomm’s new 3D Sonic Max fingerprint reading technology, which creates a sensing area 17x larger than before, covering 20mm x 30mm (a typical reader is only 4mm x 9mm). Lastly, we have heard that the Note20 will feature a flat screen while the Note20+/Ultra will offer a curved screen.

The handset is expected to be launched on the 5th August, along with the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2.