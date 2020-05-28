Samsung’s upcoming flagship, Galaxy Note20 series is going to be the company’s second as well as the last flagship offering in 2020. And the trend of details about flagship smartphones surfacing on the internet before their official release continues with the Galaxy Note20 series.

A few days ago, we gave you the complete first look at the Galaxy Note20 series. And now, we also have got some exciting pieces of information about Samsung’s upcoming flagship. According to sources close to the development, Samsung will launch Galaxy Note20 in three different color options — Gray, Green, and Copper. Galaxy Note20+, on the other hand, will be available in only two color options — Black, and Copper.

Galaxy Note 20 Plus is slightly bigger than the Note 20 and also larger than the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, as expected. Another difference between the two is the refresh rates — Note20+ will feature a 120Hz LTPO display, while the Note20 will settle on a display that has a refresh rate of 60Hz. The thickness, however, is expected to be the same. Both Note20 and Note20 will feature a punch hole camera on the front, as against the under-display camera that many predicted.

The Note20 series is also rumored to ditch the 100x zoom of Galaxy S20 Ultra, a feature that had every tech enthusiast hyped, though it later turned out to be pretty much useless. Rumor also has it that the Note20 series could be the first smartphone to use Qualcomm’s new 3D Sonic Max fingerprint reading technology, which creates a sensing area 17x larger than before, covering 20mm x 30mm (a typical reader is only 4mm x 9mm).

The handset is expected to hit the market in August, along with the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2.

via Galaxyclub