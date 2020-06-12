A couple of days ago, we reported that Samsung is likely to use a flat display for its upcoming flagship, Galaxy Note20. And now, it seems that the rumor that suggested flat display in Note20 is going to turn out to be true, or at least that’s what the leaked cases are suggesting.

The source that first hinted that the Galaxy Note20 will get a flat display has recently posted a couple of images of the official cases of the Note20 and looking at the images, it’s easy to reach to the conclusion that we’re indeed going to get a flat display panel in Galaxy Note20 — of course, we’re assuming that the leaked images of the cases are real.

Gallery

However, it’s still not clear whether all the models in the Note20 lineup will get the flat display. There is a possibility that the flat display is only for the Galaxy Note20 and that the Note20+ and Note20 Ultra will get a display — this is, of course, merely a guess.

We currently don’t know much about the Galaxy Note20 series at this moment, but what we do know is that Samsung will release its new flagship series along with Galaxy Fold 2 on August 5. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Samsung is likely to unveil these new smartphones at an online-only event.

Source: Ice Universe