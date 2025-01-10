Acer's new handheld device Nitro Blaze 11 is almost as big as a laptop monitor

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

A lot of exciting new techs are coming out of CES 2025. Acer arrived with a new handheld gaming device, the Nitro Blaze 11, with a monitor almost as big as a laptop.

Weighing 2.3 pounds or 1.4 kg, Acer’s Nitro Blaze 11 has a 10.95-inch touchscreen, which is almost as HP Chromebook 11 (11 inches), and Microsoft’s Surface Surface Go Laptop (12.4-inch compact screen). The $1,099-priced device does look bulky for a handheld gaming device, though, and less ergonomic.

Inside, it has an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor and Radeon 780M graphics, with upscaling features like Radeon Super Resolution and FidelityFX Super Resolution. It also comes with detachable controllers, a built-in stand, and three months of Xbox PC Game Pass, with access to one-day games.

The Blaze 11 runs on Windows with a compact launcher, unlike Valve’s Linux-based SteamOS. And, you can even make the most out of 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage, which is a lot more than some PS5 models.

The Nitro Blaze line also arrived with a more compact version at 8.8-inch, the Nitro Blaze 8. The inside doesn’t seem like a lot of differences: Ryzen 7 8840HS for the chip, Radeon 780M for the graphics, and 16 GB RAM and up to 2 TB SSD storage.

Elsewhere in the gaming handheld industry, we’re only months away from Switch 2’s release announcement. The console will support backward compatibility. And now, a third-party accessory maker has recently showcased its mockup during CES, and it really does look promising although details are still scarce.

Oh, and, there’s also a Lego Nintendo Game Boy set launching this October!