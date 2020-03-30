Acer Swift 3 with AMD Ryzen 4000 will be available starting at just $630

Back in January, Acer announced the new 14-inch Acer Swift 3 (SF314-42). The updated Acer Swift 3 is just 2.6 lbs (1.2 kg) light and 0.63 inches (15.95 mm) thin and features a display ultra-narrow bezels. The main highlight of the Swift 3 is its AMD Ryzen 7 4700U quad-core processor that powers it. The AMD Ryzen 4000 Series processors are built on “Zen 2” core architecture, 7nm process technology and Radeon graphics. The new 4000 Series offers improved performance and power efficiency for ultrathin laptops.

Paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM, the Swift 3 delivers great performance. Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and up to a 512 GB PCle SSD help everything on the device run fast. The Swift 3 has Windows Hello camera and Wake on Voice support for more convenience. The Swift 3 will be available in April starting at just $630. Acer today also announced that Aspire 5 with AMD Ryzen 5 4500U mobile processor with Radeon graphics will be available starting at $520.