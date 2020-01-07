AMD announces Ryzen 4000 Series laptop processors, claims 90% faster performance than Intel

At CES 2020, AMD yesterday announced AMD Ryzen 4000 Series mobile processors. The flagship AMD Ryzen 7 4800H is the world’s first x86 8-core ultrathin laptop processor. The AMD Ryzen 4000 Series processors are built on “Zen 2” core architecture, 7nm process technology and Radeon graphics. AMD claims that the new 4000 Series will offer improved performance and power efficiency for ultrathin and gaming laptops.

AMD is also introducing a brand new feature called AMD SmartShift technology that can dynamically shift power between the Ryzen processor and Radeon graphics. With AMD SmartShift, you can get up to 10% greater gaming performance and up to 12% more content creation performance.

The new AMD Ryzen 7 4800U offers:

Up to 4% greater single-thread performance and up to 90% faster multithreaded performance than the competition

Up to 18% faster graphics performance than the competition

The new AMD Ryzen 7 4800H offers:

Up to 5% greater single-threaded and up to 46% greater multi-threaded performance than the competition

Up to 25% faster 4K video encoding using Adobe Premier than the competition

Up to 39% greater gameplay physics simulation performance than the competition

“We are kicking off 2020 with a bang, bringing unmatched performance, graphics, and longer battery life to ultrathin and gaming laptop users with the new AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors,” said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, AMD Client Compute. “We saw historic portfolio growth for AMD Ryzen Mobile-powered systems in 2019, and we are already on track to bring wider system adoption of AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors in 2020 from major OEM partners, offering twice the power-efficiency from the previous generation.”

AMD Ryzen 4000 Series powered laptops from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and others will be available starting in Q1 2020. Even though AMD did not mention Microsoft, you can expect Microsoft to use these new Ryzen 4000 series processors in the upcoming Surface Laptop 4.

Source: AMD