Want to have an Acer Aspire 5? Well, its 15% discount on Amazon today can help you save a decent sum. But do you know what makes this purchase more valuable? Its features.

The Acer Aspire 5 is a complete package that will be appreciated by working individuals looking for convenience and practicality in their laptops. It has impressive internal specifications, including the 4 GB DDR4 onboard memory (1 slot available) and 128 GB NVMe solid-state drive storage (1 hard drive bay available). Furthermore, it is designed with AMD Radeon Vega 6 Graphics and AMD Ryzen 3 processor to deliver fantastic performance. Despite that, the battery power consumption of the Aspire 5 remains decent, giving it a remarkable battery life of up to 10 hours.

At 3.99 pounds, carrying the Aspire 5 can be very convenient. Add to that, its entire thickness only measures 0.71″, so finding space in your bag for this laptop isn’t a problem. Nonetheless, Acer didn’t compromise your need for a big screen as Aspire 5 features a stunning Full HD display with an 82.58% screen-to-body ratio. And with a 16:9 aspect ratio and narrow bezels, you have a beautiful 15.6″ screen to enjoy supported by Acer BlueLightShield.

Aspire 5 also didn’t come short in other sections. Aside from the major features mentioned above, the laptop brags a backlit keyboard, biometric fingerprint reader, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 connection, and complete connectivity capabilities featuring a full range of ports. You can also control its fan speed to ensure your unit is always at the top of the game.

The Acer Aspire 5 also comes with other incredible additional features that can make your experience better and better the longer you use the laptop. That includes the Windows Hello sign-in option that improves your laptop’s security and the Windows 11 Home in S mode that can protect you against phishing and malicious software.

Moreover, Acer Aspire 5 promises comfort by introducing a built-in Alexa capability. Aided with Acer PurifiedVoice technology, you can give commands, and it will function like a standalone Echo Show-like device. This feature further helps you relish a crystal-clear conversion during calls by canceling out background noise and improving speech accuracy and far-field pickup. And when playing music, there’s Acre TrueHarmony that ensures you get beautiful sound output every time.