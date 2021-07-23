Many Windows 11 Insiders are running into a Windows Hello “Something went wrong” error after installing the latest preview build 22000.100.

This was a known issue Microsoft was aware of prior to the release of the build, with Microsoft saying:

Windows Hello (Face) may show an error saying “Something went wrong” when attempting to sign in after upgrading.

There are two workarounds. One is simply to use your PIN, until the next build fixes the issue.

The other is to uninstall the Windows Hello biometric driver and let Microsoft install a fresh version that works better.

To do this:

Open Device Manager Navigate to “Biometric devices” Right-click on and choose to Uninstall “Windows Hello Face Software Device” Reboot your PC.

Your PC should automatically install a new driver which should fix the issue.