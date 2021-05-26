According to J.J Abrams in an interview with IGN, the long rumoured Portal film is apparently still in the works.

From the sounds of things, any details about the actual film might be a long way off yet but with a pitch that Abrams’ sounds happy with, things are at least moving in the right direction.

“We actually do have a script that’s being written for the Portal movie now at [Warner Bros.].” Abrams’ said to IGN on the press day for the Super 8 4k Blu-ray. “We’re really excited about the take and the pitch, so it feels like that thing’s finally on the rails.”

“It’s got enormous potential for a lot of reasons, one of which is because of the limited narrative of the game, as ingeniously told as it is, the potential of it is so huge. It’s gonna be super fun,” He went on to say, indicating that the Portal film might tell its own story within the Portal universe, or at least expand on what’s there.

With video game films having a less than ideal past, it’s probably not a good idea to jump on the hype train right yet, especially with how long it might take to cast and create this film. For now, we can at least watch some of the amazing fan films that have been made about Portal that show adaptations can work.

Sadly for fans of Valve’s other property, Half-Life, the news is a lot less promising, with Abrams’ saying “the Half-Life thing, we’re not actively involved with at the moment.”