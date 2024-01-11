A new drag-and-drop feature is coming to Copilot in Windows, insiders spotted

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Eagle-eyed folks in Windows 11’s insider community have spotted a slight change that could make Copilot in Windows 11 a lot more usable. A drag-and-drop feature is coming, and here’s what it means.

You can drag any file (like a picture, for example) from an open folder and then drop it on Copilot at the bottom right of the screen. It’ll be pasted right up.

Take a look at the discovery below, courtesy of @PhantomOfEarth on X (formerly known as Twitter):

One other new behavior for the Copilot taskbar icon that could be coming soon is the ability to drag files over it to open Copilot.



This is part of the new suggestions menu feature (CopilotNudges), here it is in build 23615. https://t.co/B3SoPKOPZd pic.twitter.com/YjqL8Q2bYH — PhantomOcean3 ?? (@PhantomOfEarth) January 11, 2024

Today, Microsoft launched Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23615 in the Dev Channel. A lot of changes are in place, including support for USB 80Gbps and the “controversial” decision to make Copilot one of the startup apps.

But one of the things that aren’t included in its official changelog (aka hidden) is this new behavior on Copilot. It could be “coming soon” to the Stable build for everyone.

Last year was a crazy year for AI, and this time, Microsoft seems to get a foot ahead of its AI race competitors. Despite users’ backlash, Microsoft is eager to slap AI into everything — as seen during the CES 2024 event this week.

A new Copilot key is coming to future Windows 11 laptops, and Notepad, its simple text editor, is getting an AI feature called Cowriter.