Just a couple of days back, Microsoft released the Windows 10X Emulator and tools for developers to start working on dual-screen devices like Surface Neo. This also gave customers a chance to play with the software and experience dual-screen phones for themselves.

While the emulator just to give developers a way to test their apps on Windows 10X, one developer went ahead and installed it on his MacBook. Twitter user @imbushuo shared a short video showcasing Windows 10X running on his MacBook.

Video pic.twitter.com/Xc4DfXAc14 — Sunshine Biscuit at scale (@imbushuo) February 13, 2020

While the emulator is still a little rough, it does give an idea of what Windows 10X might end up looking like in the future. Moreover, the emulator also made MacBook behave like a dual-screen device and allowed the user to snap two apps side-by-side.

User @imbushuo also shared some other aspects of Windows 10X including the external screen behaviour, Start Menu, and the About PC page.

External screen behavior of 10X pic.twitter.com/O8dvDDEDqk — Sunshine Biscuit at scale (@imbushuo) February 13, 2020

Microsoft has no plans to bring Windows 10X to laptops but if the company does bring it, this is probably what Windows 10X would look like on a regular laptop with Keyboard and Mouse.