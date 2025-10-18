How To Reinstall DirectX On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

DirectX is a crucial component of Windows, especially for gaming and multimedia applications. It’s a collection of APIs that allow software to interact directly with your hardware. If you’re experiencing graphics issues, game crashes, or other visual problems on your Windows 11 PC, reinstalling DirectX might be the solution.

This guide provides a simple, step-by-step approach to reinstalling DirectX, ensuring your system has the latest version and that any corrupted files are replaced. While a direct “reinstall” isn’t always possible, these steps will help you update or repair your DirectX installation, resolving potential problems.

What’s the Best Way to Reinstall DirectX on Windows 11?

DirectX is deeply integrated into Windows, and there isn’t a standalone installer for the latest versions. Instead, DirectX is updated through Windows Update. Here’s how to ensure you have the latest version and troubleshoot any potential issues.

Check Your Current DirectX Version

Knowing your current DirectX version can help determine if an update is necessary.

Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type “dxdiag” and press Enter. This opens the DirectX Diagnostic Tool. In the DirectX Diagnostic Tool, look for the “DirectX Version” entry under the “System” tab. Note the version number.

Updating Windows 11 is the primary way to update DirectX.

Click the Start button, then select Settings. Go to Windows Update. Click Check for updates. Install any available updates, including optional updates. These updates often include DirectX improvements.

Use the DirectX End-User Runtime Web Installer

This installer can update missing or corrupted DirectX components.

Go to the Microsoft DirectX End-User Runtime Web Installer download page. Click Download. Run the downloaded file (dxwebsetup.exe). Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation. This tool will download and install any missing or outdated DirectX components.

Manually Install DirectX 9.0c (If Required)

Some older games may require DirectX 9.0c. While Windows 11 includes newer versions, installing the older runtime might resolve compatibility issues.

Download the DirectX 9.0c End-User Runtime from a trusted source (e.g., the Microsoft website or a reputable archive). Run the downloaded file. Follow the on-screen instructions to install DirectX 9.0c.

Troubleshoot DirectX Issues

If you’re still experiencing problems after updating and installing DirectX, try these troubleshooting steps:

Update Your Graphics Card Drivers: Outdated or corrupted graphics drivers can cause DirectX-related issues. Download and install the latest drivers from the manufacturer’s website (NVIDIA, AMD, or Intel). Run System File Checker (SFC): This tool can scan and repair corrupted system files, including DirectX components. Open Command Prompt as administrator, type “sfc /scannow“, and press Enter. Perform a Clean Boot: This starts Windows with a minimal set of drivers and startup programs, which can help identify if a third-party application is causing conflicts. Search for “msconfig” in the Start menu, open System Configuration, go to the “Services” tab, check “Hide all Microsoft services,” click “Disable all,” go to the “Startup” tab, click “Open Task Manager,” disable all startup items, and restart your computer.

Tips for a Smooth DirectX Reinstallation

Always download DirectX installers and graphics drivers from official sources to avoid malware.

Restart your computer after each installation or update to ensure the changes take effect.

If you encounter errors during installation, consult the Microsoft support website or relevant forums for solutions.

DirectX Refreshed and Ready to Go

By following these steps, you can ensure your Windows 11 system has the latest DirectX version and that any potential issues are resolved. This can lead to improved graphics performance, fewer game crashes, and an overall smoother computing experience.

FAQ

How do I know if my DirectX is corrupted?

Symptoms include game crashes, graphics errors, and error messages related to DirectX when running applications.

Can I uninstall DirectX completely?

No, DirectX is deeply integrated into Windows and cannot be uninstalled. However, you can update it to the latest version.

Will reinstalling DirectX improve my gaming performance?

If your DirectX installation is corrupted or outdated, updating or repairing it can improve gaming performance.

Where can I download the latest version of DirectX?

The latest version of DirectX is included with Windows updates. You can also use the DirectX End-User Runtime Web Installer.

What if I still have problems after reinstalling DirectX?

Try updating your graphics card drivers, running the System File Checker, or performing a clean boot.

DirectX Versions: A Quick Comparison

Feature DirectX 11 DirectX 12 API Design Higher-level abstraction Lower-level, closer to the hardware CPU Overhead Higher Lower Multi-Core Scaling Limited Improved Memory Management Managed by the driver More control for the developer Feature Set Established, widely supported Newer features, better optimization potential Target Audience Broad compatibility, easier development Developers seeking maximum performance

Related reading