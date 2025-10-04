7 Top Docking Stations For Your MacBook Air M2

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

The MacBook Air M2 is a powerhouse of portability and performance, but its limited ports can be a real bottleneck. A quality docking station can transform your sleek laptop into a full-fledged workstation, expanding connectivity and boosting productivity. This guide explores the best docking stations for the MacBook Air M2, ensuring you can connect all your essential peripherals with ease.

Choosing the right docking station can be overwhelming, given the vast array of options available. We’ve carefully curated a list of top contenders, considering factors like port selection, power delivery, compatibility, and overall value. Read on to discover the perfect docking station to unlock the full potential of your MacBook Air M2.

Which Docking Station is Best for MacBook Air M2?

Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock

The Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock is a compact and versatile solution for expanding your MacBook Air M2’s connectivity. It offers a Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and an audio jack, providing essential connections for peripherals and displays. Its small size makes it ideal for travel or for those with limited desk space.

This dock is particularly useful for users who need to connect a single external display at up to 4K resolution, transfer data quickly via USB-A, and maintain audio connectivity. The Thunderbolt 4 port also supports daisy-chaining, allowing you to connect multiple Thunderbolt devices.

Key Features:

Thunderbolt 4 Port (40Gbps data transfer, 100W Power Delivery)

2 x USB-A Ports (5Gbps data transfer)

HDMI Port (4K@60Hz)

3.5mm Audio Jack

Price: $199.99

CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock

The CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock is a premium docking station that offers a comprehensive range of ports and features. It includes multiple Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-A and USB-C ports, DisplayPort, Ethernet, audio jacks, and an SD card reader. This dock is designed for professional users who require maximum connectivity and performance.

The TS4 is perfect for creative professionals, video editors, and anyone who needs to connect multiple high-bandwidth devices, such as external SSDs, high-resolution displays, and audio interfaces. It also supports up to 98W power delivery, ensuring your MacBook Air M2 stays charged while you work.

Key Features:

3 x Thunderbolt 4 Ports (40Gbps data transfer, 98W Power Delivery)

5 x USB-A Ports (10Gbps data transfer)

3 x USB-C Ports (10Gbps data transfer)

DisplayPort 1.4

2.5 Gigabit Ethernet

SD Card Reader

Front and Rear Audio Jacks

Price: $399.99

Kensington SD5700T Thunderbolt 4 Dock

The Kensington SD5700T Thunderbolt 4 Dock is a robust and reliable docking station that offers a wide array of connectivity options. It features Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-A and USB-C ports, HDMI, Ethernet, and audio jacks. This dock is designed for users who need a stable and high-performance connection for their peripherals.

The SD5700T is ideal for users who need to connect multiple displays, external storage devices, and other peripherals without compromising performance. It also supports up to 90W power delivery, ensuring your MacBook Air M2 stays charged throughout the day.

Key Features:

Thunderbolt 4 Ports (40Gbps data transfer, 90W Power Delivery)

USB-A Ports (10Gbps data transfer)

USB-C Ports (10Gbps data transfer)

HDMI 2.0

Gigabit Ethernet

Audio Combo Jack

Price: $329.99

Plugable Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station

The Plugable Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station offers a versatile and affordable solution for expanding your MacBook Air M2’s connectivity. It includes Thunderbolt 3 ports, USB-A and USB-C ports, DisplayPort, Ethernet, and audio jacks. While it uses Thunderbolt 3, it still offers excellent performance and compatibility with the M2 MacBook Air.

This dock is suitable for users who need to connect multiple displays, external storage devices, and other peripherals. It supports up to 85W power delivery, ensuring your MacBook Air M2 stays charged while you work.

Key Features:

2 x Thunderbolt 3 Ports (40Gbps data transfer, 85W Power Delivery)

5 x USB-A Ports (5Gbps data transfer)

USB-C Port (10Gbps data transfer)

DisplayPort 1.4

Gigabit Ethernet

Audio Input/Output Jacks

Price: $279.00

Belkin Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro

The Belkin Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro is a high-performance docking station that offers a wide range of connectivity options. It features Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-A and USB-C ports, Ethernet, audio jacks, and an SD card reader. This dock is designed for professional users who demand the best possible performance and reliability.

The Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro is perfect for creative professionals, video editors, and anyone who needs to connect multiple high-bandwidth devices. It also supports up to 90W power delivery, ensuring your MacBook Air M2 stays charged while you work.

Key Features:

Thunderbolt 4 Ports (40Gbps data transfer, 90W Power Delivery)

USB-A Ports (10Gbps data transfer)

USB-C Ports (10Gbps data transfer)

Gigabit Ethernet

Audio Input/Output Jacks

SD Card Reader

Price: $349.99

Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Mercury White

The Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Mercury White offers a sleek and stylish design combined with powerful connectivity. It features Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-A and USB-C ports, Ethernet, and an SD card reader. This dock is designed for users who want a high-performance docking station that looks great on their desk.

The Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock is ideal for gamers, streamers, and creative professionals who need to connect multiple high-bandwidth devices. It also supports up to 90W power delivery, ensuring your MacBook Air M2 stays charged.

Key Features:

Thunderbolt 4 Ports (40Gbps data transfer, 90W Power Delivery)

USB-A Ports (10Gbps data transfer)

USB-C Ports (10Gbps data transfer)

Gigabit Ethernet

SD Card Reader

Price: $329.99

Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock

The Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock is a compact and stylish docking station that offers essential connectivity for your MacBook Air M2. It features Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-A and USB-C ports, Ethernet, and an audio jack. This dock is designed for users who need a portable and versatile solution for expanding their connectivity.

The Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock is perfect for users who travel frequently or have limited desk space. It also supports up to 96W power delivery, ensuring your MacBook Air M2 stays charged.

Key Features:

Thunderbolt 4 Ports (40Gbps data transfer, 96W Power Delivery)

USB-A Ports (10Gbps data transfer)

USB-C Ports (10Gbps data transfer)

Gigabit Ethernet

Audio Jack

Price: $299.99

Feature Comparison

Feature Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 CalDigit TS4 Kensington SD5700T Plugable TB3 Dock Belkin TB4 Dock Pro Razer TB4 Dock Satechi TB4 Dock

| Thunderbolt 4 Ports

FAQ

Related reading