The long in-development Halo TV show is currently “well into shooting” it’s debut season for Showtime.

Explained through an interview with film website Collider, Master Chief actor Pablo Schreiber revealed that the television show had completed a significant amount of filming before the COVID-19 pandemic spread worldwide.

“We’re well into shooting the first season, and it’s going very, very well,” Schreiber told Collider. “I love the people that I’m working with, and I’m very excited about showing it to the world.”

Schreiber explained that the upcoming TV show is being created to maximise the time that TV can use to tell its story instead of a limited timeframe like with movies.

“I think it’s the only way to tell that story,” Schreiber told the outlet. “I think a movie would never have left enough time to tell that tale. It’s built for television. Long form storytelling is the only way to tell these particular stories.”

The Halo TV show was expected to come out later this year, but with the current Coronavirus climate the Halo TV may be pushed into year.