2 Ways To Block YouTube Channels On Desktop And Mobile

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

YouTube is a vast platform filled with diverse content, but sometimes you might want to curate your experience by blocking specific channels. Whether it’s to avoid unwanted content, prevent exposure to inappropriate material, or simply streamline your viewing, blocking a channel is a useful feature. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to block YouTube channels on both desktop and mobile devices, ensuring you have control over the content you see.

Effectively blocking channels on YouTube allows you to personalize your experience and filter out content you find undesirable. The process is straightforward, whether you’re using a computer or your mobile device. This guide will walk you through the necessary steps to block channels and manage your YouTube viewing preferences.

How Do I Block YouTube Channels?

Blocking a Channel on Desktop

Blocking a YouTube channel on your desktop is a simple process that involves navigating to the channel’s page and utilizing the blocking feature. Here’s how:

Go to the YouTube Website: Open your web browser and navigate to the YouTube website. Search for the Channel: Use the search bar to find the channel you wish to block. Navigate to the Channel’s Page: Click on the channel’s name or icon to visit their main page. Click on the “About” Tab: On the channel’s page, locate and click on the “About” tab. Click the “Report User” Icon: Look for a flag icon (often labeled “Report User”) and click on it. Select “Block User”: A dropdown menu will appear. Choose the “Block User” option. Confirm the Block: A confirmation message will appear asking if you’re sure you want to block the user. Click “Submit” to confirm.

Blocking a Channel on Mobile

Blocking a channel on the YouTube mobile app is similar to the desktop process, but with a slightly different interface. Here’s how to do it:

Open the YouTube App: Launch the YouTube app on your smartphone or tablet. Search for the Channel: Use the search bar to find the channel you wish to block. Navigate to the Channel’s Page: Tap on the channel’s name or icon to visit their main page. Tap the Three Dots: Look for the three vertical dots (menu icon) in the upper right-hand corner of the screen and tap them. Select “Block User”: A menu will appear. Choose the “Block User” option. Confirm the Block: A confirmation message will appear asking if you’re sure you want to block the user. Tap “Block” to confirm.

Managing Blocked Users

YouTube does not offer a direct list of blocked users within the standard user interface. However, you can manage blocked users through your Google account settings.

Go to Google Account Settings: Navigate to your Google account settings. Find “People and Sharing”: Look for the “People and Sharing” section. Manage Blocked Users: Within this section, you should find an option to manage blocked users across various Google services, including YouTube. (Note: This feature’s exact location may vary slightly depending on Google’s UI updates.)

Tips for Blocking and Managing Channels

Consider Using YouTube Kids: If you’re managing content for children, YouTube Kids offers a curated experience with parental controls.

If you’re managing content for children, YouTube Kids offers a curated experience with parental controls. Regularly Review Subscriptions: Periodically review your subscriptions to ensure you’re only following channels you enjoy.

Periodically review your subscriptions to ensure you’re only following channels you enjoy. Utilize the “Not Interested” Feature: Use the “Not Interested” option on videos you don’t want to see more of; this helps YouTube refine its recommendations.

YouTube Blocking: A Quick Comparison

Here’s a brief comparison of the blocking process on desktop and mobile:

Feature Desktop Mobile Access Web browser YouTube App Navigation Using a mouse and keyboard Using touch gestures Menu Access “About” tab, then “Report User” icon Three vertical dots (menu icon) Confirmation Click “Submit” Tap “Block” Managing Blocks Through Google Account Settings (indirectly) Through Google Account Settings (indirectly)

Controlling Your YouTube Experience

Blocking channels on YouTube is a simple yet powerful way to control the content you see and ensure a more enjoyable viewing experience. By following the steps outlined above, you can easily block unwanted channels on both desktop and mobile devices.

FAQ

How do I unblock a YouTube channel?

You can unblock a YouTube channel through your Google account settings, in the “People and Sharing” section, where you manage blocked users.

Does blocking a channel prevent them from seeing my comments?

Yes, blocking a channel typically prevents them from seeing your comments on YouTube.

Can a blocked channel still subscribe to me?

No, a blocked channel cannot subscribe to your channel.

Will blocking a channel remove their past comments on my videos?

Blocking a channel does not automatically remove their past comments. You would need to manually delete those comments.

Is there a limit to how many channels I can block?

YouTube does not publicly state a limit to the number of channels you can block.

Take Control of Your YouTube Feed

Blocking YouTube channels is a straightforward process that empowers you to curate your viewing experience. Whether on desktop or mobile, these steps help you filter content and enjoy a more personalized YouTube.

Related reading