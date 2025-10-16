11 Top Automated FTP & SFTP Software

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Transferring files securely and efficiently is crucial for many businesses. Automated FTP & SFTP software streamlines this process, saving time and reducing the risk of errors. Choosing the right solution can significantly improve your workflow and data security.

This article explores eleven of the best automated FTP & SFTP software options available today. We’ll delve into their features, benefits, and pricing to help you make an informed decision and find the perfect fit for your organization’s needs.

Which Automated FTP & SFTP Software is Right for You?

1. Progress MOVEit

Progress MOVEit is a secure file transfer solution known for its comprehensive security features and compliance capabilities. It’s designed to protect sensitive data during transfer and at rest, making it a popular choice for regulated industries. MOVEit supports various protocols, including SFTP, FTP/S, and HTTPS, and offers advanced features like encryption, access controls, and audit logging.

MOVEit helps users to automate their file transfer tasks, reduce manual errors, and improve overall data security. Its robust features and compliance certifications make it a reliable solution for businesses of all sizes.

Key Features:

Secure file transfer protocols (SFTP, FTP/S, HTTPS)

Advanced encryption and access controls

Comprehensive audit logging and reporting

Automation capabilities for scheduled transfers

Compliance certifications (e.g., HIPAA, PCI DSS)

Pricing: Contact Progress for a custom quote.

2. SolarWinds Serv-U

SolarWinds Serv-U offers both FTP server and managed file transfer (MFT) solutions. Serv-U FTP Server is a secure and reliable FTP server software that supports FTP, FTPS, and SFTP protocols. Serv-U MFT Server provides additional features like automation, auditing, and reporting, making it a more comprehensive solution for businesses with complex file transfer needs.

Serv-U simplifies file sharing and transfer processes, enhancing collaboration and productivity. Its user-friendly interface and robust features make it a valuable asset for organizations seeking secure and efficient file transfer solutions.

Key Features:

FTP, FTPS, and SFTP support

Web-based file transfer interface

Automation and scheduling capabilities

Centralized management and monitoring

Compliance features (e.g., FIPS 140-2)

Pricing: Starts at $2,612.

3. Globalscape EFT

Globalscape Enhanced File Transfer (EFT) is a secure managed file transfer solution designed to protect sensitive data and automate file transfer processes. EFT offers advanced security features, including encryption, access controls, and intrusion detection, ensuring that data is protected at all times. Its automation capabilities allow users to schedule transfers, monitor file activity, and generate reports.

Globalscape EFT enables organizations to streamline their file transfer workflows, improve data security, and meet compliance requirements. Its robust features and scalability make it a suitable choice for businesses with complex file transfer needs.

Key Features:

Secure file transfer protocols (SFTP, FTPS, HTTPS)

Advanced encryption and authentication

Automation and scheduling capabilities

Real-time monitoring and alerting

Compliance features (e.g., HIPAA, PCI DSS)

Pricing: Contact Globalscape for a custom quote.

4. FileZilla Pro

FileZilla Pro is a widely used FTP client that supports FTP, FTPS, and SFTP protocols. While the free version is a popular choice for basic file transfer needs, FileZilla Pro offers additional features like support for cloud storage services (e.g., Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, Microsoft Azure) and priority support.

FileZilla Pro simplifies file transfer tasks, making it easy to upload, download, and manage files on remote servers. Its user-friendly interface and cross-platform compatibility make it a convenient choice for users of all skill levels.

Key Features:

FTP, FTPS, and SFTP support

Support for cloud storage services (Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, Microsoft Azure)

User-friendly interface

Cross-platform compatibility (Windows, macOS, Linux)

Priority support

Pricing: $14.99 per year.

5. Cyberduck

Cyberduck is a free and open-source FTP, SFTP, WebDAV, Amazon S3, OpenStack Swift, Backblaze B2, Microsoft Azure & OneDrive, Google Drive, and Dropbox browser for Mac and Windows. It offers a simple and intuitive interface for connecting to various servers and cloud storage services. Cyberduck supports encryption and other security features to protect data during transfer.

Cyberduck provides a convenient way to manage files on different servers and cloud storage services from a single application. Its open-source nature and cross-platform compatibility make it a popular choice for users who prefer a free and flexible file transfer solution.

Key Features:

FTP, SFTP, WebDAV, and cloud storage support

Simple and intuitive interface

Encryption and security features

Cross-platform compatibility (Windows, macOS)

Open-source and free

Pricing: Free (Donations accepted).

6. WinSCP

WinSCP is a popular free and open-source SFTP, FTP, WebDAV, Amazon S3 and SCP client for Windows. Its main function is secure file transfer between a local and a remote computer. Beyond this, WinSCP offers basic file manager functionality.

WinSCP provides a secure and reliable way to transfer files between computers and servers. Its robust features and user-friendly interface make it a valuable tool for developers, system administrators, and other users who need to transfer files regularly.

Key Features:

SFTP, FTP, WebDAV, Amazon S3 and SCP support

User-friendly graphical interface

Integration with Windows Explorer

Scripting and automation capabilities

Free and open-source

Pricing: Free.

7. CuteFTP

CuteFTP is a commercial FTP client for Windows that offers a range of features for secure file transfer. It supports FTP, FTPS, and SFTP protocols, and includes advanced features like scheduling, scripting, and password management. CuteFTP is designed for both personal and professional use.

CuteFTP simplifies file transfer tasks, enabling users to easily upload, download, and manage files on remote servers. Its robust features and user-friendly interface make it a valuable asset for anyone who needs to transfer files securely and efficiently.

Key Features:

FTP, FTPS, and SFTP support

Scheduling and scripting capabilities

Password management

User-friendly interface

Secure file transfer

Pricing: Starts at $59.99.

8. SmartFTP

SmartFTP is a commercial FTP client for Windows that supports FTP, FTPS, SFTP, WebDAV, Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, Microsoft Azure, and more. It offers a range of features for secure file transfer, including encryption, scheduling, and synchronization. SmartFTP is designed for both personal and professional use.

SmartFTP provides a comprehensive solution for file transfer, enabling users to easily manage files on various servers and cloud storage services. Its robust features and user-friendly interface make it a valuable asset for anyone who needs to transfer files securely and efficiently.

Key Features:

FTP, FTPS, SFTP, WebDAV, and cloud storage support

Encryption and security features

Scheduling and synchronization capabilities

User-friendly interface

Secure file transfer

Pricing: Starts at $79.95.

9. Core FTP

Core FTP is a secure FTP client for Windows that supports FTP, FTPS, SFTP, and HTTP/S protocols. It offers a range of features for secure file transfer, including encryption, scheduling, and synchronization. Core FTP is available in both free and paid versions.

Core FTP provides a secure and reliable way to transfer files between computers and servers. Its robust features and user-friendly interface make it a valuable tool for developers, system administrators, and other users who need to transfer files regularly.

Key Features:

FTP, FTPS, SFTP, and HTTP/S support

Encryption and security features

Scheduling and synchronization capabilities

User-friendly interface

Secure file transfer

Pricing: Free version available; Pro version starts at $29.95.

10. Commander One

Commander

