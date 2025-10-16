How To Change Startup Programs In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Managing startup programs in Windows 11 is crucial for optimizing your computer’s boot time and overall performance. Unnecessary programs launching automatically can significantly slow down your system. This guide provides a clear, step-by-step approach to easily control which applications launch when you start your Windows 11 computer.

By disabling or enabling startup programs, you can free up valuable system resources, improve boot speeds, and ensure a smoother user experience. This process is straightforward and doesn’t require any advanced technical skills. Let’s explore the different methods available for managing your startup programs in Windows 11.

How Do I Change Startup Programs in Windows 11?

Using Task Manager to Manage Startup Programs

The Task Manager is the most common and user-friendly way to manage startup programs in Windows 11.

Open Task Manager: Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc simultaneously. Alternatively, right-click on the Start button and select “Task Manager”. Navigate to the Startup Apps Tab: In the Task Manager window, click on the “Startup apps” tab. View Startup Programs: You will see a list of programs that are configured to launch at startup. The “Startup impact” column indicates how much each program affects your system’s boot time. Enable or Disable Programs: To disable a program, select it from the list and click the “Disable” button in the bottom right corner of the window. To enable a disabled program, select it and click “Enable”.

Managing Startup Programs in Settings

The Settings app provides another way to control startup programs, offering a slightly different interface.

Open Settings: Press Windows key + I to open the Settings app. Navigate to Apps: In the Settings app, click on “Apps” in the left sidebar. Select Startup: Click on “Startup” from the list of options. Toggle Programs On or Off: You will see a list of programs that can launch at startup. Use the toggle switch next to each program to enable or disable it.

Using System Configuration (msconfig)

The System Configuration utility (msconfig) is an older, but still functional, method for managing startup programs.

Open Run Dialog: Press Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type msconfig: Type msconfig and press Enter. Navigate to the Startup Tab: In the System Configuration window, click on the “Services” tab. Hide Microsoft Services: Check the box that says “Hide all Microsoft services.” This prevents you from accidentally disabling essential system services. Disable Startup Items: Uncheck the boxes next to the programs you want to disable from starting up. Apply Changes: Click “Apply” and then “OK”. You may be prompted to restart your computer.

Tips for Managing Startup Programs

Identify Unnecessary Programs:

Consider Startup Impact:

Disable with Caution:

Monitor Performance: After making changes to your startup programs, monitor your computer's performance to see if there is an improvement in boot time and overall responsiveness.

Comparing Methods for Managing Startup Programs

Here’s a quick comparison of the three methods discussed:

Feature Task Manager Settings System Configuration (msconfig) Ease of Use High High Medium Accessibility High High Medium Granularity Medium Medium High System Services No No Yes (with caution)

Optimizing Windows 11 startup programs can significantly improve your PC’s speed and responsiveness. By following these steps, you can easily manage which applications launch when your computer starts, ensuring a faster and more efficient computing experience.

Streamlining Your Windows 11 Startup

FAQ

How do I find out what programs are slowing down my computer’s startup? The Task Manager’s “Startup apps” tab shows the “Startup impact” of each program, indicating how much it affects boot time.

Can disabling startup programs cause problems? Yes, disabling essential programs can cause system instability. Be cautious and research programs you’re unsure about before disabling them.

Is it better to disable or uninstall programs to improve startup time? Uninstalling programs you don’t need is generally better, as it frees up disk space and system resources. Disabling startup programs only prevents them from launching automatically.

How often should I review my startup programs? It’s a good practice to review your startup programs every few months or after installing new software.

What if I accidentally disable a critical startup program? You can re-enable the program using Task Manager, Settings, or msconfig. If you’re unsure which program you disabled, consider restoring your system to a previous restore point.

