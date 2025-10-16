How To Add This PC In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Accessing your computer’s drives and folders is essential for managing files and applications in Windows 11. While the “This PC” icon was prominently displayed on the desktop in previous versions, it’s not immediately visible in Windows 11. Don’t worry; adding “This PC” to your desktop or taskbar in Windows 11 is a straightforward process that can greatly improve your navigation and workflow.

This guide will walk you through the simple steps to add “This PC” to your desktop, taskbar, and Start menu in Windows 11. By following these instructions, you’ll regain quick access to your drives, folders, and system information, making your Windows 11 experience more efficient and user-friendly.

Where Can I Add “This PC” in Windows 11?

Adding “This PC” to Your Desktop

Right-click on an empty area of your desktop. Select Personalize from the context menu. This will open the Settings app. In the Settings app, click on Themes in the left-hand menu. Click on Desktop icon settings. This will open a small window with checkboxes for various desktop icons. Check the box next to Computer. Click Apply, and then click OK. The “This PC” icon will now appear on your desktop.

Pinning “This PC” to Your Taskbar

Open File Explorer. You can do this by pressing the Windows key + E. In the left-hand pane of File Explorer, right-click on This PC. Select Pin to taskbar. The “This PC” icon will now appear on your taskbar.

Adding “This PC” to the Start Menu

Open File Explorer. You can do this by pressing the Windows key + E. In the left-hand pane of File Explorer, right-click on This PC. Select Pin to Start. The “This PC” icon will now appear in your Start menu.

Customizing the “This PC” Icon

Right-click on the “This PC” icon on your desktop.

on the “This PC” icon on your desktop. Select Properties .

. Click on the Change Icon button.

button. Choose a new icon from the list or browse to a custom icon file.

Click OK, and then click Apply.

Why Add “This PC”?

Quick Access: Provides immediate access to your drives, folders, and system information.

Provides immediate access to your drives, folders, and system information. Improved Navigation: Simplifies file management and system navigation.

Simplifies file management and system navigation. Customization: Allows you to personalize your desktop and taskbar for a more efficient workflow.

Tips for Managing Your Desktop Icons

Arrange by: Right-click on the desktop, select “View,” and choose how to arrange your icons (e.g., by name, size, item type, date modified).

Right-click on the desktop, select “View,” and choose how to arrange your icons (e.g., by name, size, item type, date modified). Auto Arrange: Enable “Auto arrange icons” to keep your icons neatly organized.

Enable “Auto arrange icons” to keep your icons neatly organized. Show Desktop Icons: Toggle the visibility of all desktop icons by right-clicking on the desktop, selecting “View,” and checking or unchecking “Show desktop icons.”

Comparing Access Methods

Here’s a quick comparison of the different ways to access “This PC” in Windows 11:

Method Location Speed of Access Customization Options Desktop Icon Desktop Fast Icon Change Taskbar Pin Taskbar Very Fast None Start Menu Pin Start Menu Fast None File Explorer File Explorer Moderate None

Easy Access to Your Computer

Adding “This PC” to your Windows 11 desktop, taskbar, or Start menu provides quick and easy access to your computer’s drives and folders, streamlining your file management and improving your overall workflow.

FAQ

How do I find “This PC” if it’s not on my desktop? Open File Explorer (Windows key + E). “This PC” should be listed in the left-hand pane.

Can I change the icon for “This PC” on the taskbar? No, you cannot directly change the icon for pinned taskbar items. However, you can change the desktop icon and then pin it to the taskbar.

Why is “This PC” missing from my desktop? The default Windows 11 installation does not automatically display “This PC” on the desktop. You need to add it through the Personalization settings.

Is there a keyboard shortcut to open “This PC”? Yes, you can press the Windows key + E to open File Explorer, which will display “This PC” in the left-hand pane.

How do I remove “This PC” from my desktop? Right-click on the “This PC” icon on your desktop, select “Delete,” and confirm the deletion.

