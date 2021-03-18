YouTube’s TikTok clone now available in the US

Last year, Google announced YouTube Shorts, a short-form video experience that will compete with TikTok. YouTube Shorts beta was first made available in India. Google mentioned that the YouTube Shorts player has now surpassed 6.5 billion daily views globally.

Today, Google announced the availability of YouTube Shorts beta in the US. Based on the feedback from Indian consumers, Google is adding the following new features to YouTube Shorts.

Ability to add text to specific points in your video.

Ability to sample audio from other Shorts so you can remix it into your own creation.

Ability to use audio from videos across YouTube.

Ability to use millions of songs, music catalogs from over 250 labels and publishers, including Universal Music Group’s labels and publishing companies, Sony Music Entertainment and Publishing, Warner Music Group and Warner Chappell Music, Believe, Merlin, 300 Entertainment, Kobalt, Beggars, CD Baby, Empire, Peer, Reservoir, OneRPM and more.

Google is also promoting YouTube Shorts videos by adding a row on the YouTube homepage especially for Shorts.

The YouTube Shorts beta will start gradually rolling out today and will be available to all consumers in the U.S. over the next several weeks.

Source: YouTube