YouTube Music is getting a new small yet useful feature: a Cast-enabled speaker suggestion. This will appear when the user tries to Cast from the YouTube Music app. A new section labeled “Suggested” in the Cast to a device menu will appear together with the highlighted device being suggested. This new feature is only for YouTube Music and is now available to iOS and Android users.

The section will appear just above the All devices section, where all the Cast-enabled devices on your network are listed alphabetically. This is a big relief for people who have different Cast-enabled devices on their network, as it removes the need to look for a specific device you are usually using. In particular, the suggested Cast-enabled device that will be highlighted will be based on your history, usage, and the type of device.

This will join the other features rolled out by Google recently, such as the new YouTube Music icon placed in the video window of music lyric content. The new button makes the ability of the main app to shift to YouTube Music more prominent. Nonetheless, it is important to note that there are already two other ways to do it when users are playing lyric videos – through the blue banner located under the video window or the option in the overflow menu of the main app that reads “Listen with YouTube Music.”

Recently, there are also reports that YouTube is exploring a new Music playlist UI. According to the screenshots shared by a French Reddit user with a Galaxy Tab A7, the new design focuses on the arrangement of buttons and information about the music track.