YouTube is now working to bring TikTok blue comments feature to the app

YouTube is testing a new way to make it easier for viewers to find information in the comments section of videos. The company says in a recent update of its experiment page that you’ll soon be able to perform a search in comments through shortcuts — which works just like TikTok blue comments feature.

Basically, there will be clickable links that appear next to certain phrases and words in comments. Then, once you click on it, you’ll be taken to a new YouTube search page with that term pre-populated.

It seems that the video-sharing platform isn’t going anywhere anytime soon in its attempts to shed the TikTok-wannabe accusation after rolling out vertical live feed for streamers on mobile not too long ago.

For example, if you’re watching a video about cooking pizza, you might see search shortcuts for terms like “pizza dough recipe” or “pizza sauce recipe.”

Channel owners have the option to remove any search shortcuts that are applied to comments on their video, and it’s rolling out on a small number of channels for viewers watching from the YouTube app on select Android devices. No words on when this feature is rolling out just yet.