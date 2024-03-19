YouTube Creators will soon be able to label their content as AI-generated with new tool

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

YouTube is now continuing its combat against unregulated AI-generated content on its platform. The popular video-sharing social media is now rolling out a new tool for its creators to let them label their content if it’s generated by AI.

This new tool makes it necessary for creators to tell viewers whenever their content looks real but is actually made using computer tricks, like altering videos or using AI to create lifelike scenes. This includes things like using a famous person’s face, changing real footage, or making scenes that seem very realistic, similar to what OpenAI’s Sora can do.

“We won’t require creators to disclose if generative AI was used for productivity, like generating scripts, content ideas, or automatic captions. We also won’t require creators to disclose when synthetic media is unrealistic and/or the changes are inconsequential,” the platform reassures.

Many months ago, YouTube announced that it would slap labels on AI-generated videos with a warning. The video platform has also taken down some of the popular “AI covers” that were around. The warning reads, “Altered or synthetic content. Sound or visuals were altered or generated digitally.”

The platform said at that time that not disclosing this information could lead to your content being removed, or even worse, getting suspended from the YouTube Partner Program or facing other consequences. Additionally, certain synthetic media may still be removed, even if labeled, especially if it contains “realistic” violence.