YouTube Creators can now customize For You section for viewers

Not too long after announcing that they’re bringing the TikTok-like blue comments feature to the YouTube app, Google revealed that a new creators-friendly feature is underway. Starting today, YouTube Creators can customize For You section for their viewers.

Basically, this space is what you want your viewers to see first when they come across your channel, whether they’re new to the channel or recurring subscribers. It’ll be a personalized mix for them based on their watch history.

Viewers will begin seeing this on November 20, so you’ll have plenty of time to give this feature a bit of a tweak here and there. Take a peep at what it looks like in action:

this is what a viewer will see after 11/20! right now creators can tweak their settings ahead of the rollout ? pic.twitter.com/TwZbEMkjjD — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 8, 2023

“You can choose what types of content to show and select to show only content recently posted within the last 12 months,” says YouTube in an updated support page.

It comes with a few formats, too. You can have a long-form video or a Short in the For You section. You can also turn the section on or off through the settings in the YouTube Studio.

