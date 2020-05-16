More information is trickling out regarding the specs of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung’s fall flagship.

We have earlier heard some key pieces of information about the screen of the upcoming Note series . Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series could be the first smartphone to use Qualcomm’s new 3D Sonic Max fingerprint reading technology, which creates a sensing area 17x larger than before, covering 20mm x 30mm (a typical reader is only 4mm x 9mm).

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ reportedly also be equipped with the 120Hz LTPO display technology, while the Note 20 will feature a display with a 60Hz screen refresh rate.

Previous rumours suggested 6.87-inches display with a screen resolution of 3096 x 1444. Sources also claim that the Galaxy Note20 series will consist of two different handsets and not three, as opposed to the S20 series.

Now SamMobile has added another piece to the puzzle. DSCC CEO Ross Young, has revealed that the Galaxy Note 20 series could have 16GB of RAM as standard. This includes both the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+, with Samsung already mass-producing the required 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM chip since February this year.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note 20 series in the month of August this year.