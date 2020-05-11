Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20+ display specs leaked

In August this year, Samsung is expected to launch the new Galaxy Note20 series. Unlike the recently launched Galaxy S20 series, there won’t be any Ultra model in the Note20 series. Instead, Samsung will stick to the Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20+ models. Today, details about the Note20 and Note20+ displays were leaked online. Find the details below:
Samsung Galaxy Note20:
- Samsung Galaxy Note20+ Display size: 6.42-inches (up from 6.3-inches in the current generation model)
- Samsung Galaxy Note20+ Resolution: 2345 x 1084 with 404 PPI, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
- Samsung Galaxy Note20+ Refresh rate: 120Hz with LTPO, variable refresh.
Samsung Galaxy Note20+:
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 Display size: 6.87-inches (up from 6.8-inches in the current generation model)
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 Resolution: 3096 x 1444 with 497 PPI, 19.3:9 aspect ratio
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 Refresh rate: 120Hz with LTPO, variable refresh.
Source: Ross Young
Comments