You'll soon see Waze crash reports on Google Maps

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

The AI-powered Google Maps has now started showing Waze crash reports within the Google Maps app.

Users online on Reddit reported that they’ve started seeing the change, which displays reports sourced from both the Google Maps and Waze communities with clear attribution should it be sourced from the latter.

The Waze crash reports, part of an effort to improve reporting in both apps as folks over 9to5Google first reported, show up as a bottom sheet during navigation with options for users to confirm whether the incident is still present. Google first said back in late July that it would improve incident reporting in Maps by integrating data from both Maps and Waze communities.

“To help keep your fellow drivers informed on the road, Maps is making it easier to report incidents and helpful information, like nearby construction, lane closures, objects, and police presence — these reports come from the Maps and Waze communities, and you can even see which app a report came from,” said Google at the time.

This addition may not be as packed as it looks on Waze, like a speedometer, and sometimes the speed limits are wrong, but it should do the job for now. Despite having fewer users than Maps which has over 2 billion monthly users, Waze has always been the go-to app for its community updates—something that Google Maps seems to be lacking.

You can download Google Maps and Waze via the App Store for iOS and Play Store for Android.