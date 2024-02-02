Google Maps gets AI, smart suggestions for individual preferences

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Google Maps has recently introduced an experimental feature that uses generative AI to suggest places that match individual preferences. This feature is currently in the early access stage and is only available for selected Local Guides in the US.

This feature enhances place discovery by analyzing extensive data and user insights. With this feature, Google Maps can suggest places that cater to specific dietary requirements, pet-friendly locations, and even places that serve alcohol. Google Maps also integrated Bluetooth beacon functionality.

The AI analyzes relevant information like business listings, user reviews, and photos, presenting results categorized by type (clothing stores, vinyl shops) and accompanied by photo carousels and review summaries. Follow-up questions refine the search (e.g., “What about lunch?”). Users can save places, share them, or revisit them later.

Rainy day blues? Need a last-minute activity? Get instant suggestions based on your location and preferences.

The feature is in an early testing phase with Local Guides in the US. Google will collect feedback to improve and eventually expand access to everyone.

Overall, Google Maps’ generative AI integration introduces a potentially valuable tool for personalized place discovery. As it evolves and becomes more widely available, its impact on user experience and responsible implementation will be crucial to observe.

More here.