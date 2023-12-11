You'll soon see live status of Teams meetings on your iOS and Android devices

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

A few months ago, Microsoft rolled out the new Teams app to all Windows and Mac users. The software giant was also paying attention to improving the Teams app on mobile devices all these months. And as a result of this, Teams users on mobile will get a new feature in the next month that will allow the displaying of the live status of meetings.

Microsoft has listed the feature on its Microsoft 365 Roadmap page (feature ID: 98328) and put up a short description of how it’ll work. The live status of meetings will be displayed on the Teams calendar. Users will see the avatars of the participants attending the call. Besides, Teams Calendar will also show useful information like whether the meeting is being recorded and for how many hours the meeting is going on.

Microsoft is planning to start rolling out the display of the live status of Teams meetings next month for Android and iOS users. However, do remember that January is a tentative release month, which means it could face delays if things go wrong. Regardless, Teams users will likely have to update their Teams app on mobile devices to access the feature.

Moreover, there is another feature the Redmond tech giant is working on for Teams web and desktop users for release in January 2024. The feature will show Teams users a personalized feed based on important updates in the channels they’re part of. Unlike displaying the live status of Teams meetings, the personalized status capability will be rolled out in a phased manner. Again, the release timeline is tentative, so take it with a pinch of salt.

If you’re using Teams, do you find these features useful to your workflow? Also, tell us which of the upcoming Teams features you’re excited about the most.