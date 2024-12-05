You'll soon be able to update Win32 apps directly in Microsoft Store

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

It’s that time of the week. Microsoft recently shipped the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 27758 for insiders in the Canary channel, and with that, the company tested the ability to update Win32 apps directly in the Microsoft Store.

The Store (v. 22411.1401.x.x and up) now supports direct updates for Win32 apps that are “provided and updated” by their publishers, hence you won’t need external update methods. You can manually check for updates via the Downloads page or the app’s product page, where an update button will be displayed if updates are available.

This follows up on the Redmond tech giant’s recent attempts to uplift the Microsoft Store over the past few weeks and months.

The company has previously said that the Store launch time has improved by 25%, and download issues have also been reduced by 50%. The download progress indicator has also gotten a facelift, which now includes detailed info & allows cancellation from the product page itself.

Speaking of the Build 27758 update, Microsoft also introduces fixes for issues like Taskbar crashes, File Explorer layout bugs, and USB audio sleep mode glitches. But, a previously known issue like PIN setup errors for Copilot+ PCs is still present alongside rollback problems and a bit of visual inconsistencies in window borders and animations.

The Canary channel is also the most unstable out of the three Windows Insider channels, so expect a few hiccups here and there still.