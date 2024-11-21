Microsoft rejuvenates Windows Hello in latest build 27754 for insiders

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

It’s that time of the week. Microsoft has just launched the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 27754 update for Windows insiders in the Canary channel. This time, it features a “modernized” Windows Hello.

With this update, Microsoft repaints Windows Hello’s visual design to align with Windows 11’s Fluent Design System. The app also now appears across the sign-in screen and other authentication processes, including passkeys and the Microsoft Store.

With this update, we’re also getting a new admin protection feature for Windows 11 24H2 (and higher), currently in preview for Windows Insiders. “The primary focus is on making authentication intuitive and seamless,” Microsoft says.

Last year, Microsoft introduced its native support for passkeys for password-less login.

You can now create passkeys with Windows Hello, using biometric authentication like facial recognition, fingerprints, or a device PIN. These passkeys are cross-platform, enabling access across devices, and can be managed on both Windows PCs and mobile phones.

Speaking of the update, Microsoft also brings the ability to launch apps as administrators from the Start menu or taskbar using Shift + CTRL, updated taskbar previews, and a simplified system tray for better notification management.

The company also fixes issues with File Explorer, system tray overlaps, and multiple monitors. Some known issues are still around, though, including problems with accent-colored window borders and certain animations, as well as issues with Windows Hello PIN setup on Copilot+ PCs.