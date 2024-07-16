You'll soon be able to try Gemini-powered Google Vids on Workspace, launching for testers

If you're one of the lucky ones, you can now try Google Vids via Workspace Labs

After initially announcing it some time ago, Google has just finally rolled out its Gemini-powered Google Vids, and you will soon be able to try it on Workspace Labs. The Mountain View tech giant has started sending emails to trusted beta testers to let them try the new “AI-powered video creation for work.”

Released back in April this year, the premise of Google Vids is simple: you type prompts like “Help me create a sales presentation,” and you can upload a document to base the video on. The AI handles the rest. You can pick a video style, let the AI create and narrate the video, and collaborate with your team. It also has options to insert stock footage.

“Build your narrative with high quality templates or use Gemini in Vids to help you get to a first draft faster. Unleash your creativity with our royalty-free stock content library and land your message with Vids recording studio – all without ever leaving Workspace,” Google mentions in the email.

It is now rolling out for certain testers in Workspace Labs before its general availability for select Workspace plans. But unlike OpenAI’s Sora which could create hyper-realistic videos from scratch and will come to Copilot, Google Vids on Workspace is more designed for work-related purposes, like sales training, company milestones, etc.

In April, Google also announced that translation feature for captions in Google Meet, an AI Security add-on for IT teams, a new set of features for Sheets and Doc, and a simplified email creation feature on Gmail.

As Gemini AI arrived, Google has been revamping its Workspace productivity suite. Not too long ago, Google revealed that it’s bringing Gemini to the Workspace side panel, Copilot style. It is available for Workspace users with certain add-ons and Google One AI Premium subscriptions.