Google to introduce Google Vids + 4 other workspace tools tomorrow at Cloud Next '24

Google Workspace unveiled a set of Workspace announcements from Google Cloud Next ’24. Here’s a breakdown of the key announcements:

Google Vids: A new AI-powered application called Vids is being introduced. Vids assists users in generating storyboards, selecting styles, and editing drafts for video content. It also offers pre-recorded voiceovers and facilitates secure project collaboration and sharing. Vids is expected for release in Workspace Labs by June.

Translation capabilities in Google Meet: This functionality will allow for the translation of captions into 52 additional languages, bringing the total supported languages to 69. This feature, alongside other AI-powered meeting and messaging functionalities, will be offered within a new add-on called AI Meetings and Messaging, available at a cost of $10 per user per month.

AI Security add-on: A new add-on called AI Security is now available for IT teams. This add-on uses AI to automatically – identify, classify, and safeguard sensitive files across Google Drive within an organization. AI Security is available for purchase with select Workspace plans at $10 per user per month.

Sheets and Docs: A new tables feature is being introduced for Google Sheets. This feature allows for easy formatting and organization of data within a modern and updated design.

Pre-built templates are also being introduced for tasks such as project management and event planning, allowing users to get started more efficiently.

For Google Docs, a new tabs feature is being introduced to enhance document organization. Docs will now also allow for document personalization through the use of full-bleed cover images. These features are expected to roll out to all Workspace users in the coming weeks.

New Gmail simplified email creation: Improved functionalities are being introduced for composing emails on the go within Gmail.

The Help me write feature on Gmail mobile will now support voice prompting, allowing users to dictate their emails. A new instant polish feature is also being offered for Gmail through Gemini and Google One AI Premium subscriptions. This feature enables the transformation of notes into clean email drafts with a single click.

