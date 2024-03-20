You'll soon be able to spell check, autocorrect in Notepad, just like in Microsoft Word

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Notepad is looking to bring yet another useful feature. A spell check and autocorrect feature, just like how it works in Microsoft Word, is apparently coming to the simple text editor app.

Folks in the insider community, especially those in the Dev and Canary channels, are having a field day with the new Windows 11 Preview Build 26085. While it brings interesting shifts and fixes, like for games installed in beta Windows 11 versions that don’t properly work, they also spotted an interesting change in Notepad.

As shared by @PhantomOfEarth on X (formerly known as Twitter), Notepad version 11.2402.18.0 is now rolling out for Canary channel insiders have a new setting to toggle on the spell check and autocorrect feature.

Windows Notepad will be getting spell check/autocorrect soon! Here are some toggles in the app's settings page: pic.twitter.com/QKUeTWuI55 — PhantomOcean3 ? (@PhantomOfEarth) March 20, 2024

The best part of it is that you can also choose which type of files you want this feature to work on. Apparently, Microsoft is also testing out new animations and some additional sections in the settings within this update.

Earlier this year, Cowriter, another AI-powered feature, was spotted in an early version of Notepad (version 11.2312.17.0). Of course, it wasn’t met with the best reactions from people, as if Microsoft is “forcing” AI into almost everything in Windows 11.